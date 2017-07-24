Pokemon GO is celebrating its first year, and with that Niantic is releasing some very special Pokemon into the wild. Most call them Legendary Pokemon, others call them the completion of their lives – but to each their own, eh? Niantic has announced that there are now ways to get your hands on Legendary Pokemon – so if you’re still part of the game, now is the time to go out and try to catch ‘em all again.

Legendary Pokemon include Mew and Mewtwo, the legendary birds Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno, and Entei, Suicune, and Lugia, among others. According to Niantic, there are two ways to catch Legendary Pokemon. First, you can watch out for Legendary eggs dropping from Pokestops. By nature, these Pokemon are rare, so don’t expect them to drop from every Pokestop you activate. Secondly, you can also form a team to defeat a Legendary raid boss to get a chance to capture a Legendary Pokemon.

At the Pokemon GO Fest in Grant Park in Chicago this weekend, the first Legendary Pokemon was released into the wild. The sad thing was that because of the huge number of Trainers who took part in the event, there were some “technical issues” and it seems that not everybody came out of the event with a great festival experience.

Props to Niantic for being honest enough to own up, and give the Trainers who went there some gifts. First up, all registered attendees will receive a full refund for the cost of their tickets. Secondly, all registered attendees will receive USD$100 worth of PokeCoins in their account. Lastly, all registered festival attendees will receive a free Legendary Pokemon – Lugia – in their accounts.

