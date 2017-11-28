If you log on to Pokemon GO this week, you will discover a lot – and we mean a LOT – of bonuses applied to the game. You can thank the tireless trainers who did the grind last week for the Global Catch Challenge – over 3 billion Pokemon caught in just seven days. Who woulda thunk it?

There was a reason Niantic timed the challenge with the Thanksgiving holidays in the US, and that decision paid out pretty well for trainers. A lot of people were out and about, catching those digital critters and the 3 billion milestone was reached with time to spare. So look below at the bonuses in play this week because of that.

First up, you get twice the XP for everything in the game within the week. Then your lures will last 6 hours (six hours!!!), imagine that. Also, Farfetch’d will be available everywhere for the next two days, and Kangaskhan will be available in East Asia instead of just in Austraila.

If that’s not enough for you, Niantic still has one more surprise. The Generation 2 legendary bird Ho-oh will now be available to catch in raids everywhere, just to show how thankful Niantic is to the Pokemon GO faithful.

