It’s getting near 2017, and for Samsung fans and users, getting near to the launch of the new Samsung flagship – the Samsung Galaxy S8. True to form, it looks like the Galaxy S8 will have two variants, with chipsets from two manufacturers. We have some idea already of the Snapdragon 835, but today we get a new albeit unofficial look at the upcoming Exynos 8895.

This leaked image comes from a Twitter account and taken from Weibo – so really, take it with fistfuls of salt. But if true, it shows the new Exynos 8895 in two variants compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. The SD835 is outlandishly pegged at a 3.0GHz speed. The octa-core design of recent Exynos chipsets is reportedly kept. Look at the leaked image below.

The first variant – the 8895V – is clocked at an octa-core design, four cores of 2.3GHz and four of 1.7GHz. The 8895M has a higher clock speed for the first four cores, at 2.5GHz. It looks like the leakers think that the Exynos 8895 variants will also use the new Mali-G71 graphics chip.

It’s early days, and we don’t have an official word from Samsung about the Exynos 8895. But since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is forthcoming, it would probably not be long until we get to see the Exynos 8895.

VIA: GSM Arena