Samsung has already updated its midrange Galaxy A series of devices for this year. But curiously, a new device popped up on Geekbench recently carrying the internal name corresponding to the Samsung Galaxy A5. Could this be an upgraded version of the midrange phone for 2018, or a Pro version for a different market?

Geekbench showed the benchmarks for a device codenamed “SM-A5300”, which of course corresponds to the Samsung Galaxy A5. The curious thing is that Samsung already launched the 2017 version of the Galaxy A5. Could this be a Galaxy A5 Pro for the China market? Or could this be an early bench for the Galaxy A5 2018?

The benchmarked device carries the Snapdragon 660, Qualcomm’s top midrange processor which can probably run toe to toe with last year’s Snapdragon 821. And the benchmark also shows 6GB RAM on the device. A smartphone with a Snapdragon 660 and 6GB RAM would be a very powerful midrange device indeed.

Is this a new variant of the Galaxy A5? Or is this a smartphone for 2018? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

VIA: Telefoon