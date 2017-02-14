Qualcomm may be facing lawsuits right now but the top chipset maker is busy as usual. It won’t be stopped with designing and manufacturing new processors and chips that will make future gadgets and services faster than ever. The last one we saw was the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 launched at the CES at the beginning of the year. We know that one will be used in several flagship devices already like the Galaxy S8.

When it comes to wireless connection, we can talk about 4G LTE or WiFi. Qualcomm wants to focus on WiFi though this time as it unveils the new Qualcomm 802.11ax chips that are designed to improve wireless Interner for routers and cars and another one for smartphones and laptops. Those two are different chips but both of them are expected to offer a 400% improvement in WiFi traffic capacity. This can also results to a longer battery life and overall performance of the device.

These Qualcomm WiFi chips are more efficient, fast, and reliable when using the spectrum resources according to the chip maker. This QCA6290 can support up to 1.8 Gbps peak speeds. It boasts of 2×2 MU-MIMO and that 8×8 sounding support with 8×8 MU-MIMO-compatible routers.

Qualcomm said with the new chips, 4K Ultra HD video stability will be enhanced. We can also see improvements on video streaming for conferences, in-car use, or mobile device use on-the-go. The IPQ8074 and QCA6290 by Qualcomm are expected to be ready and available earlier this year or just before summer.

VIA: SlashGear