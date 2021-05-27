The OPPO Reno 6 Pro and OPPO Reno 6 Pro+ have been spotted on TENAA. The listing surfaced ahead of product launch. It was a few months after the OPPO Reno4 Pro 5G hit DxOMark with average scores and after the OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G was introduced. The previous OPPO Reno phones made their mark in the industry and we can expect future OPPO smartphones will also offer great performance at a low price point. The latest details were shared by @evleaks. Some were also spotted on JD.

The Oppo Reno6 Pro+ 5G seems to come with a fourth camera with an LED flash. We see a curved display with a single punch hole for the selfie camera. It’s on the upper left portion of the display, not center.

As for the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G, the phone will also come with a fourth lens on the rear. The devices may come with a kickstand that may also work as a selfie flash as shown by another set of images

The special protective case, the cleve case, appears to also work as a kickstand. The idea of a selfie flash is also likely to happen based on the leaked images. The case doesn’t seem to be powered though. It just covers and guides the light from the device.

This special case could be used for both the regular Oppo Reno6, Oppo Reno6 Pro, and the Oppo Reno6 Pro+. The names can be confusing. Others are saying the Oppo Reno6 5G is even different from the OPPO Reno6 Z 5G.

So far, here’s what we know about the OPPO RENO 6 Pro+: Snapdragon 870 processor, 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging tech, quad camera setup (50MP + 16MP + 13MP telephoto +2MP) + and a 6.55-inch screen with 1080p resolution. The OPPO Reno 6 Pro will have the same display and battery but with these cameras: 64MP + 8MP +2MP + 2MP. The regular OPPO RENO 6 will only come with a 6.4-inch display and 4200mAh battery with 65W charging support.