The second half of 2021 is almost upon us and OPPO is already buckling up to launch the Reno 6 series smartphones initially in China. The series will comprise three phones – Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro and Reno 6 Pro+. The latter two devices have recently been spotted with specifications on TENAA according to a trusted tipster Digital Chat Station. The phones carry model numbers PEPM00 and PENM00 respectively. It has to be noted that OPPO has not made any official announcement about the series so far.

Both the premium devices of the Reno 6 series will sport a 6.55-inch curved screen with a single hole-punch front-facing camera. The OLED display will come with 2400×1080 resolution with 90Hz refresh rate.

The devices will have an identical 4500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W flash charging capability. Both the phones will come with Android 11 (ColorOS 11.1 or ColorOS 11.2 on top) out of the box and promise of prompt future updates.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro measures 160×73.1×7.6 mm, whereas the Reno 6 Pro+ is slightly bigger at 160.80×72.5×7.99 mm according to the TENAA listing shared by Digital Chat Station. This is understandable as the Reno 6 Pro+ is positioned as a slightly premium offering.

The processor is where the main difference between the two upcoming OPPO devices lies. OPPO Reno Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC while the Reno Pro+ gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

In real-life usage, both the processors will give a comparable performance with the Snapdragon 870 SoC edging slightly ahead in some use-case scenarios. Dimensity 1200 will have a predicted power efficiency to its credit though, thanks to the 6nm architecture.

More details are scanty at this point, but it is expected that the devices will come with at least 8GB of RAM going up to 12GB. The storage is also expected to go up to 256GB via the different variants of both models.