HMD Global has just announced new Nokia phones. There’s the Nokia X-series, Nokia G-series, and the Nokia C-series. We remember seeing a few Nokia phones recently like the Nokia X20 5G visiting the FCC. A few weeks ago, we also noted the Nokia X10 5G and and Nokia G10 would be arriving soon. A total of six new Nokia phones are ready from HMD Global–the Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia C10, and Nokia C20. Each smartphone offers different, innovative features packed in a durable package which is already a signature Nokia trait.

The Nokia X-series, composed of the Nokia X10 and the Nokia X20, offer a two-day battery life. They push the boundaries of what the mobile indusctry can deliver with durability and reliability. HMD Global actually promised three years of OS Extended warranty and three years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia G10 and the Nokia G20 can last up to three days on standard mode and is promised with two years of OS upgrade and the same three years of monthly security updates. Meanwhile, the Nokia C10 and the Nokia C20 can last all day on a single full charge. They get two years of quarterly security updates. The Nokia team describes these as ultimate devices for introducing young consumers to smartphones.

The Nokia X20 features a 64MP quad camera system and a 32MP selfie camera. It features an all-new Dual Sight feature that activate two cameras at once. This allows capture of multiple angle or multiple sides of a scene. Nokia also adds watermarking options. As for the Nokia X10, this one comes with a e 48MP quad-camera system with Cinematic capture. There are pro editing tools available so you can edit and personalize your photos.

Both Nokia X Android 11-powered phones run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor. This means both phones also offer 5G connectivity. Other features include a 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole screen, 100% compostable case, AI solutions, and ZEISS Optics.

The Nokia G20 offers a 48MP camera plus OZO surround audio and lots of storage. It’s ideal for the creatives who need something compact to create content with. The Nokia G10 has three rear cameras that take advantage of AI-enhanced shooting modes. They work well even in low-light conditions

The Nokia C-series phones come with 6.5-inch HD+ displays and run on Android 11 (Go). The Nokia C20 boasts front and rear LED flash. The Nokia C10 is only €75 ($89) so it’s the cheapest in the lineup. It comes with a Nordic design and an ergonomic casing with micro-texture finish.

Nokia is all about durability, long battery life, and affordability. The Nokia X20 will be available for €349 in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Nokia X10 will be more affordable at €309 in three configurations (6/64GB, 6/128 GB, 4/128GB) and two colors (Forest and Snow).

Check out details of the other Nokia phones:

• Nokia G20 – Night and Glacier. 4/64GB and 4/128GB. €159 (Availability: May)

• Nokia G10 – Night and Dusk. 3/32GB and 4/64GB. €139 (Availability: April)

• Nokia C20 – Sand and Dark Blue. 1/16GB, 2/32GB. €89 (Availability: April)

• Nokia C10 – Light Purple and Grey. 1/16GB, 1/32GB and 2/16GB . €75 (Availability: June)