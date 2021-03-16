Nokia is still alive. HMD Global continues to come up with new Nokia phones left and right. The last one that was launched was the Nokia 1.4 with its a large 6.51-inch HD+ display and 4000mAh battery. There was also the Nokia 5.4 Android 11 phone. In the coming weeks or months, we will see new devices from the brand including the Nokia G10, Nokia X10, and the Nokia X20. It appears Nokia is introducing a new naming convention with the Nokia G and Nokia X phones.

The Nokia X10, Nokia X20, and the Nokia G10 are in the works. HMD Global is expected to be making an announcement so anticipate more details will surface before the official launch. Let’s start with the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20. These phones have been sighted on Geekbench.

The Nokia X20 is also called the Nokia Quick Silver while the Nokia X10 is the Nokia Scarlet Witch. The Nokia X20 will run on the Snapdragon 480 5G processor. This means it will be an affordable 5G phone. The Nokia X10 may also use the same chipset.

Nokia X20 is believed to be the more expensive model. It may come with 128GB onboard storage plus 6GB RAM. Color options will be be Sand and Blue. As for the Nokia X10, it will also arrive with 6GB RAM but only with 32GB base storage. You may choose between the White and Green Nokia X10.

Nokia X, Nokia G Series

The Nokia X20 will be sold for EUR 349 ($416). The Nokia X10 will be more affordable at EUR 300 ($358). Possible launch date is April 8. The duo may also be announced with the Nokia G10.

The Nokia G10 will be available in Purple or Blue. It will have the standard connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage, MicroSD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, 6.38-inch screen, HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, quad rear cameras (48MP + 2 depth + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP macro), Rear flash LED, 16MP selfie shooter, and a 4000mAh battery. It will already run on Android 11 out of the box. Pricing may begin at EUR 139 ($165).