The last Cricket Wireless offers we featured here were the LG Harmony 3 and the LG Stylo 5 in the same month last year. More devices were released by the carrier since then and now we’re learning more are available from one brand. Nokia, a name that’s been busy recently rolling out software and OS updates, has introduced three new smartphones: the Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, and the Nokia C2 Tennen. All three devices already run on Android 10 so it can be assumed their next major update after a series of minors one will be Android 11.

HMD Global introduced a low-end phone to Cricket last June in the form of the Nokia 3.1 C. This time, three Nokia C series phones are ready. Let’s start with the Nokia C5 Endi.

Nokia C5 Endi

The Nokia C5 Endi boasts a large 6.5-inch HD+ screen. It comes with an AI-enhanced triple camera system that includes a 13MP primary shooter, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor for portraits. The phone’s AI tech helps capture excellent images even at night.

AI scene detection knows any subjects and adjusts came settings accordingly. It includes a Recommended Shot feature that takes alternate photos before and after the shutter button is clicked. With AI, the device suggests the best image for you to use or share. For taking Portrait images, it takes advantage of Bokeh, single-frame HDR, Denoise, and Beautification. The features of the Nokia C5 Endi also include a 4000mAh battery, Octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and a unibody high-tech polycarbonate structure.

Nokia C2 Tennen and Nokia C2 Tava

The Nokia C2 Tennen features a 5.45-inch HD+ display, dual rear camera (8MP Auto Focus with AI + 2MP depth-sensor), MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, and a 3000mAh battery with AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology. The phone actually shares the same features as the Nokia C2 Tava but is available in Vibrant Steel.

Both the Nokia C2 Tava and the Nokia C2 Tennen promise more camera features like Portrait Mode with different bokeh styles, Recommended Shot, and Full HD video recording. Bokeh styles include classic, waterdrop, flake, butterfly, heart, and star.

All three phones come with a Google Assistant Button and Advanced AI Face Unlock function. They run on Android 10 so you can customize some features depending on your preference. Some notable features include Family Link, enhanced privacy, more intuitive navigation, Focus Mode, and Dark Theme.

Check out availability and other information below:

Nokia C2 Tava – 2GB of RAM, 32GB of ROM, Tempered Blue, $109.99 from May 29

Nokia C5 Endi – 3GB of RAM, 64GB of ROM, Deep Midnight Blue, $169.99 beginning June 5

Nokia C2 Tennen – 2GB of RAM, 32GB of ROM, Steel, $69.99 from June 15