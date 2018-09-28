We’re getting closer to D-Day when Google will make an official announcement. The new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones are almost ready and we’re sure we’ll see more related leaks. We’ve mentioned a lot of details about the new smartphones and everyday we learn something new. Just the other day, we told you about the Google Lens camera ready with improved functions on the new Pixel 3. There will also be wireless charging, a Pixel Stand, and dual selfie cameras.

A new set of images showing the Pixel 3 is available. The focus of the images is now on the software and not design. The leaked images are actually part of a marketing campaign for the duo.

We can see the phone runs on Android 9 Pie. It’s the same one running on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, obviously.

When you swipe up on the home screen, you will see the recent apps used plus some apps at the bottom of the display. If you do a second swipe, you will then be taken to the app drawer.

Also shown off are standard Android navigation gestures, notifications, quick toggles, and Active Edge feature. More features can be expected on the Pixel 3 phone with Android ( Pie including ‘Tap To Wake’, drop down the notification shade, long press to take a screenshot, and turn off/reboot phone.

The Pixel 3 is said to be “smarter” with all the new features like the camera viewfinder able to scan an email from a business card courtesy of the Google Lens. A name of the restaurant in an email will also show information and the option to book when you long press it.

Watch the Google Pixel 3 XL Marketing Video below:

VIA: mysmartprice