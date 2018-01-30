LG won’t be announcing its next-gen premium flagship smartphone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress. The South Korean tech company is making some changes in its business stratey. Development of the G7 is said to be starting from scratch again as rebranding of the phone series has been decided. We don’t know what LG will be launching at the MWC in Barcelona or if it ever will join the tech event but we’ve recently seen the LG Aristo 2 phone. But then there’s also the LG V30 variant with AI features that could still be unveiled next month.

LG’s current bestseller is the V30. The premium phone even has a higher-specced variant which is the V30+. At the CES 2018 earlier this month, LG launched the Raspberry Rose version of the V30. It’s definitely a beauty so it was soon followed up by a Pink version of the LG G6. Now for exciting and more colorful news, the LG G6 and the LG Q6 will also be available in new colors.

The LG V30 has the Raspberry Rose, Moroccan Blue, and Lavender Violet while the LG G6 also has Lavender Violet, Moroccan Blue, and the new Pink version. These colors will be available on the G6 and Q6 so consumers have more options.

The new colors shouldn’t be the main reason why you’ll want to buy a G6 or Q6. The specs and features are enough but of course, we’ll totally understand why you’ll decide to make the purchase just because of the color. When it comes to specs, the LG G6 comes equipped with a 5.7-inch FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s actually the first in the world to have such display size.

LG G6’s colors will be added to the numerous colors ready: Marine Blue, Terra Gold, Mystic White, Ice Platinum, and Astro Black. LG Electronics’ Mobile Communications vice president and head of product planning Park Hee-wook said, “LG is focusing on producing smartphones that are both high quality and emotionally expressive. We want customers to be able to express their distinct personalities through LG’s unique and diverse range of color options.” That’s why these new colors are introduced.

These new colors will be sold in South Korea first by next month and in select markets soon.

SOURCE: LG