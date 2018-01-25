LG announced the Raspberry Rose version of the V30 during the CES 2018 a couple of weeks ago. Loyal LG fans have been asking if the G6 will also have a pink version and now we’ve got information about the possibility. It won’t be the same color shade but a lighter pink. Some images of the pink G6 appeared online so now we have an idea about the new color. It looks more like Rose Gold similar to phones from other brands.

These are just leaked press renders. We don’t doubt the final look because it is basically the LG G6 but only in different color. The specs will be the same: 5.7-inch screen, QHD+ FullVision Display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution, 564ppi, dual 13MP camera setup with optical image stabilization (OIS), Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, and a 3300mAh all-in-one battery.

We’re guessing LG will release the new color in the next few weeks and just before the G7 flagship is announced sometime in March or April.

The LG G6 isn’t exactly a bestseller but it’s one of the best phones that launched in 2017. It’s the first smartphone to introduce the 18:9 aspect ratio display so we can say it’s a trendsetter. It has fared well in performance and several benchmarks and tests but not so much in sales. Hopefully, this pink version will bring in some sales.

VIA: DroidApp