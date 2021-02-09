Google has just released new firmware versions for Chromecast. Our last mention of the streaming stick and service was back in December when we said the Apple TV app would be available on Chromecast with Google TV. That was a month after when we learned the standalone Chromecast with Google TV remote was made available on the Google Store. A series of software updates is ready for several Chromecast devices. Note that most of them are done in stages.

The Chromecast with Google TV will receive build number 200918.033 with December 5, 2020 security update. This particular release comes with a number of updates including general security and stability and performance improvements, improved 4K support for TVs and AVRs, and Dolby Audio enhancement for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus passthrough content.

Chromecast Update

The Chromecast update also adds improvements and fixes to Android recovery screen. The occurrence of the latter has been reduced as well but when it is shown, you will see improved instructions. Please take note of the firmware versions available for the different Chromecast models.

• Chromecast (1st gen) – Firmware version 1.36.159268​

• Chromecast (2nd gen) — 1.44.185164

• Chromecast — 1.44.185164

• Chromecast Ultra — 1.44.185164

• Chromecast Audio — 1.42.172094

Check the current production firmware version available on devices:

• Chromecast (1st gen) — Firmware version 1.36.157768

• Chromecast (2nd gen) — 1.44.185164

• Chromecast — 1.44.185164

• Chromecast Ultra — 1.42.183786

• Chromecast Audio — 1.42.172094

• Cast for Android TV — 1.42.179832

Feel free to check your firmware version to see if the updates are ready to be installed. Proceed to you Google Home app> choose device> Settings> view Cast firmware version: X.XXX.XXXXX.