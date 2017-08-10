Acer may not be a popular name when the topic is smartphones but this Taiwanese tech giant is busy coming up with new Chromebooks. We’ve seen a lot of Chrome OS-powered notebooks already but the last one we featured was earlier this year. If you may remember the Acer Chromebook 11 N7, this one now has a follow-up in the form of the Chromebook 11 C771. Making this more special is the fact that it is the first Chromebook to use Intel’s latest generation of processors.

The goal of the chipset is to bring faster and longer-lasting performance on a notebook. It’s also very portable yet durable with the chassis and rubber bumpers, and of course, the MIL-SPEC standards. It’s best for those business people always on-the-go or to those school administrators and teachers.

You can choose from among three processor options: Intel i3, i5 and Celeron. Two models are also available: touch or non-touch. The Acer Chromebook 11 C771 is water-resistant so it can survive accidental spills. Other specs of the new Chromebook include a 720p webcam, microSD card slot, WiFi, HDMI, USB-C, and 3.5mm headphone audio jack. The lowest Celeron variant will start at $279 when it is launched next month.

VIA: SlashGear

SOURCE: Acer