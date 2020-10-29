Less than a couple of weeks ago, we told you that the Nest Secure is no longer sold. Google has already discontinued the product. We have not heard anything major about the device except last year when it received Google Assistant support. It’s just one of the few Nest devices available but like most things in the world, it has reached its end, at least, its sales. If you own a Nest Secure, don’t worry because it’s not the end for your smart home gadget yet.

Google has promised its continued commitment to Nest Secure. In an official post, the Nest Secure team represented by a certain Rachel said they are committed to providing customers wit the same feature support, critical security updates, and software fixes.

The tech giant has already run out of inventory of the Nest Secure alarm systems. You may not find them in most retail stores or channels.

Instead of Nest Secure, you may consider the new Nest Detect sensors that will be available sometime in December. You can also purchase Nest Tags as they are still listed on the Google Store.

Here is the full post on the Google Nest Help page:

Hey everyone,

As you’ve seen in recent reports, we’ve run out of inventory of our Nest Secure alarm systems in our different retail channels. However, we are committed to providing our existing customers with the same feature support, software fixes and critical security updates.

We understand some of you would like to purchase additional Nest Secure products, and our team is working diligently to have more Nest Detect sensors available for sale in mid-December. We’ll let our Nest Secure customers know once they are available. In the meantime, you can still purchase Nest Tags on the Google Store.

Thank you for your continued support, and for any additional questions, you can check out our help center article or reach out to our support team for additional information.

Thanks,

Rachel