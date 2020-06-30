The Nest system is becoming more popular these days as Google is said to be working on improvements and new features. The Nest team, particularly, has been busy in coming up with gimmicks that are drawing more attention. Updates are more regular. The company is reportedly working on a Nest-branded “prince” speaker while Nest Aware subscribers are being offered a free Nest Hub from Google. Other Nest products are also improved like the Nest Hub Max having an easier interface for senior citizens.

There may be bad news like that Google Home Max showing random Nest Cam footage of another house but there are more good news to share. After reducing camera quality to help bandwidth strain in this time of pandemic, Google is allowing online scheduling and payments for professional Nest installations.

Transactions can be done on the Google Store. You can set a schedule on the website. Pay for installations fees on Google Store as well. This means you can shop and schedule on the site.

Google teamed up with Handy and OnTech Smart Services. The latter will handle the professional installations of Nest products purchased from the tech giant. When you buy a Nest, you can choose the ‘Add professional installation’. Feel free to add more Nest products if you wish too.

Complete the checkout and schedule an appointment. The group has more than 300,000 professionals nationwide in the US who can handle Nest service installation of the following products only: Nest Hello Video Doorbell, Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, Indoor and outdoor Nest cameras, Google Wifi and Nest Wifi, Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect, Nest Secure Alarm System, and the Nest Protect Smoke & CO Alarm. Smart displays and speakers are not included.