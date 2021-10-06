Apart from the Indoor Wired Nest Cam, Google has also introduced the Nest Cam with floodlight. The smart home device and security camera allows homeowners to have a glimpse of the outside of the home even at night. The floodlight offers ambient lighting that can welcome people to your home and at the same time, prevent unwanted guests from getting near. Such is needed these days especially when it’s dark. With most people staying at home, it is important people feel and are kept safe and secure all the time.

This Google Nest Cam with Floodlight turns on when activity or movement is detected. The floodlight camera can be easily installed. Use it to replace you existing camera or even exterior light fixture on your porch or anywhere around the house.

The Nest Cam with floodlight is more expensive than the Indoor Wired Nest Cam at $279.99. It can be controlled within the Google Home app as a companion app.

The nocturnal Nest Cam can replace your existing lighting. It’s also a smarter floodlight as it can detect activities you want to monitor. As with the indoor version of the camera, you can also set an activity zone.

The smart home camera comes with enhanced Nest Cam features like on-device processing, built-in intelligence, Activity Zones, local storage fallback, 1080p video with HDR, 180-degree motion sensors, 2400 lumens ambient light, and IP54 rating. You can set up routines with other Nest devices like displays and speakers. It also boasts of a durable design so in can withstand the test of time.

The Nest Cam with floodlight is a security camera and a premium quality LED floodlight in one. It is wired so there won’t be any interruption. It works with the Nest Aware subscription so you can extend and view video history.