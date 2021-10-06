A new indoor, wired Nest Cam has just been made available by Google. The new Nest Cam was announced back in August together with a new Nest Doorbell. The smart home device is now out in the market beginning today, at least, in the US. This second-generation Nest Cam is a wired camera that is ideal for use indoors. It’s not wireless so you need to plan where to position the camera. It comes with a minimalist design so it can match your interior.

The new Google Nest Cam is the most affordable yet from the Nest series. Starting price is $99.99. You can choose from four different colors: Linen, Snow, Fog, and Sand with a maple wood base. The one with a base costs $119.99.

The latest Nest Cam versions is more powerful with better machine learning. It’s about ten times more power compared to the previous generation. It offers vehicle-, animal-, and people-detection and can send alerts to the homeowners. The device can also process events on-device for more timely and accurate alerts. It promises enhanced HDR video quality.

The Google Home app is where you can access and manage the Nest Cam. You can set on the app the notifications and alerts you want to receive, view home history of other devices, and set up the Activity Zones.

Event video history can reach up to three hours. You can now create Activity Zones so the camera can focus on important areas inside the home. It also includes a local storage backup so it can continue recording even without WiFi.

Google offers a Nest Aware subscription for a minimal fee. This event history is extended up to 30 days or 60 days (Nest Aware Plus). Familiar Face detection is also included in both subscriptions. You can now purchase the new indoor wired Nest Cam straight from the Google Store.