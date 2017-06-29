The Nest Cam IQ was introduced back in May with sleeker and smarter features. We initially thought it would be a 4K security camera and true enough, the device features 4K video capture. It’s now available for purchase in the market so it’s expected that the app is also updated. But even if you have an old Nest cam, your Nest app is ready for the update.

You can download from APK Mirror or get the update straight from the Google Play Store. Don’t be surprised if you see some reference to the Nest Cam IQ because this new device can now be accessed from the same app.

The app now allows Person Alerts, Supersight close-up tracking view, and audio alerts for Nest Aware customers. For clearer view, you can set the video resolution playback quality of the Nest Cam. With the Nest Cam IQ and the app, you can be worry-free because you can check in your home anytime, see recent activities, get alerts, and even talk to someone through the camera.

As for the Nest Cam IQ, this security camera boasts of high video quality and speed up to 2 Mbps. It’s made of plastic material so it can be kept cool and stand the test of time. It’s flexible too as made possible by a hinge. Also included are three mics for noise and echo cancellation, HD Talk and Listen, Bluetooth LE, and WiFi.

Download Nest from the Google Play Store