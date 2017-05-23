Smart home security cameras are already pretty much prevalent now, but Nest was one of the first to have offered WiFi systems for those who need to have their homes monitored while they’re away. Now to once again be a pioneer of sorts in this industry, they will reportedly be releasing a 4K home security camera. But technically, it won’t be able to record in 4K but rather will give you the ability to clearly zoom in on what you’re seeing on your screen.

So the rumor is that while the unannounced home security camera has the capability of recording in 4K resolution, the images that you will see is in 1080p. So it actually has the ability to zoom in on a 1080p section of the frame so you can see more details. It will focus on a 1920×1080 area or it will downscale the entire 4K to 1080p. Since it’s a Nest camera, it will probably have the feature that if it detects movement, it will automatically zoom in. They will probably not allow users to stream or record in 4K resolution since this is still a WiFi camera basically.

Another unconfirmed news coming out of the rumor mill is that the features in the paid tier will be available in the free tier if you get this new 4K camera. However, there is no news which of these features will be free, but most likely it would be the movement detection feature only. The design of the new camera will supposedly be similar to the current Nest Outdoor camera, with a big LED ring around the lens to let you know that it’s recording.

As for news about the release date and the price, it will supposedly be announced by the end of May and may actually be more expensive than the current crop of Nest cameras which are already at $300. We’ll keep you updated if more information comes out before the actual announcement.

