We haven’t heard anything new about the Muzei Live Wallpaper in a long while. We remember it had the power to turn your mobile device into an art gallery but that was old news. Almost three years, we’re curious to know how this open source project has changed especially since Android as a platform has also changed over the years.

Muzei 2.3 is the latest version of the Live Wallpaper. Before this one, an update was released in November 2015 but that was before the time of Marshmallow began to get App Standby, Doze, and runtime permissions. The newest version of the app takes advantage of such features and bring them to the app finally. The runtime permissions are very useful. There’s also the Direct Boot support plus ‘Next Artwork’ quick settings tile, Artwork Info’ app shortcut, and ‘My Photos’ art source.

You may also notice changes to adding individual photos, adding folders of photos, and Muzei’s DocumentsProvider. Last but not the least, there’s also some Android Wear 2.0 integration. This is just one of the many first updates we’re expecting from Muzei.

With the new Nougat, we’re thinking the Muzei app still needs to be updated soon. It’s important that the live wallpaper app keeps up with the latest Android version so we’ll see about that.

Download Muzei from the Google Play Store