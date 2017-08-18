A few months back Movado unveiled their high-end smartwatch line that would run on the Android Wear 2.0 platform. Finally, we now have the beautiful looking Movado Connect smartwatch line available for purchase through their online store.The minimalist wearable is available in five different models, all of which have an aesthetic befitting the Moved line of luxury smartwatches but with smart functions of course. However, you’d have to be willing to shell out at least $595 in order to get one of these.

When it was first announced earlier this year, it piqued the interest of those looking for a classic-looking watch with smartwatch capabilities. The edge-to-edge crystal display gives off a very stylish and, well, edgier feel while still maintaining the analog design that some people want for their smartwatch. But the main selling point of the Movado Connect line is to target those looking for simplicity and minimalism on both the hardware and software of their wearable.

The Connect smartwatches have a 400×400 AMOLED LED screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 2100 processor. It has 512GB RAM and 4GB storage, Bluetooth BLE 4.1, WiFi, NFC for Android Pay, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, etc. But it did remove things like GPS and heart rate sensors from this one, so it’s still considered a minimalist kind of smartwatch.

There are five models in the Movado Connect line and price starts at $595 and goes up to $995. All of the models are made from stainless steel and has variants for plain silver, ion coated gold and black, as well as stainless steel bracelets or a black silicone strap. They’re available only at the Movado online store, at least for now.

SOURCE: Movado