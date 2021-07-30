Earlier this year in March, we learned about the Verizon Ready For platform was announced. It was made ready for Motorola Edge+. This time, we’re learning more about the platform that was designed to connect phones to PCs wirelessly. It’s something like Samsung DeX that allows the consumers to enjoy a bigger preview and be more productive. This tells us Motorola is not going anywhere. And with the three new Motorola Edge 20 phones, we can expect more from the Lenovo-owned brand.

Motorola seems to be serious in making things better for the consumers. The Ready For platform allows people to use their phones for work and business. As phones become a more important tool for communication, it’s only right that Motorola adapts to the needs of the market.

Motorola is elevating the mobile experiences for entertainment, information and productivity with Ready For. If you want to watch movies or play mobile games on a bigger screen, you can do so with this platform. You can connect the phone to your smart TV at home or on another smart display or monitor.

Motorola Ready For platform can now be used wirelessly especially with the new Motorola Edge 20 phones. It’s best to use with a PC so you can easily access your files and phone apps whether for business, work, or school.

The Ready For platform is being improved with a round of updates. With the wireless connection, it’s more flexible to use and easier to access. Note that the display or monitor should have miracast technology. It’s the minimum requirement for Ready For to work.

Right on your Motorola phone, you can select the device to connect with, click Start Now, and start enjoying a bigger display. The user experience is also now more intuitive. Access for quick settings

When you see the Ready For icon, click on it to quickly connect to a bigger display. There is a new remote control feature so you can enjoy the built-in air mouse and remote like buttons.