The Motorola Edge 20 series is finally unveiled. The new product lineup includes three variants: The regular Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20+, and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. These phones have been leaked for the past several months and now we have confirmation about the details that surfaced. The Motorola Edge family has been around and the new models are expected to cover all price categories in the market. The new Android phones offer large displays and large batteries plus 5G connectivity.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

The Motorola Edge series now appears to be the premium lineup from the Lenovo-owned company. Starting with the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, this lower mid-range smartphone already comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED screen, 8GB of RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 5G processor, and a 5000 mAh battery. Those are premium features already but the starting price is only 349.99 GBP which is about $489.

Motorola Edge 20

The regular Motorola Edge 20 has better specs: Snapdragon 778 5G processor and 8GB RAM. The display size is the same but now with 144Hz refresh rate. Sadly, battery is only 4000mAh but with TurboPower 30 fast charging support. It also runs on Android 11. The phone costs 499.99 EUR ($595).

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is the most powerful with the Snapdragon 870 5G chipset and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. As described, the cameras are also more powerful with the 108MP main camera + 8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and a 50x “Super Zoom”.

The size of the screen is also the same at 6.7-inches but is now FHD+ 144Hz “Max Vision” Display. Pricing is set at 699.99 EUR ($833).