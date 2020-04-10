Our last feature of the Motorola RAZR was a teardown that showed off a very small hinge. The foldable phone has been the talk of gadget town because of its clamshell format. The screen was also found to be cracking and peeling after one week so we’re very much curious about the Motorola foldable phone. We’ve shown you how it is low in repairability. A Moto RAZR Durability Test also revealed the display can be easily scratch but won’t leave a residue when placed under the heat.

The Motorola RAZR has also undergone a folding-and-unfolding test. The phone only reached 27,000 folds but the company isn’t bothered by the result. Before this test, we remember a Motorola RAZR gold edition was revealed.

The Motorola RAZR in Blush Gold is finally out. It’s offered at the same price. The phone that costs $1,499.99 may not be worth the price to many people but the Moto RAZR gives off that old-school clamshell vibe. This time though, the clamshell opens to a full vertical screen that offers a larger real estate screen.

Nothing has changed on the M2 except for the color. To review, the Motorola foldable phone comes equipped with a 6.2-inch foldable plastic OLED display, 373 PPI, 2142 × 876 resolution, 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB built-in storage, and a 2510mAh battery.

The camera setup includes a 6MP rear shooter with ƒ/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus. There is also a 5MP ƒ/2.0 front-facing camera. Don’t expect any official IP rating but the foldable phone is splash-proof, thanks to the water-resistant nanocoating technology.