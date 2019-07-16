It may never happen or it may be a while before Nokia make it to the top rank in the mobile industry but we believe HMD Global has what it takes to make any brand shine. It’s been handling the Finnish mobile brand for years now with several phones in the lineup. Who knew Nokia would still make it to the Android market after a failed attempt with Microsoft. A number of Nokia phones have been introduced already. One of the latest is the Nokia 2.2 Android One phone.

The Nokia 2.2 is ready with AI innovations. It’s now available in the US via Amazon and Best Buy. It can be a bestseller because price starts at only $139. You can order for one now and unit will be shipped immediately.

HMD Global’s Nokia 2.2 comes equipped with a decent 5.7-inch screen, selfie notch, and Android 9 Pie. The smartphone is actually ready for Android Q so you can also expect two years worth of OS updates. It’s a budget phone alright but it brings Google Assistant and even AI-powered low light imaging.

Nokia 2.2 runs on Android One program. It’s the first from the 2 series that runs on basic Android sans any bloatware. It will receive three years of monthly Android security updates and two major OS upgrades. This means from Android 9 Pie, it will get a taste of Android Q and Android R.

Sales in the US has started today, July 16. Purchase a Nokia 2.2 today and you may receive it anytime this week. It will be ready with Android One based on Android 9 Pie. The $139 price tag makes it a very attractive phone offering.