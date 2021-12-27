With Huawei launching the P50 Pocket, we can expect other OEMs to introduce similar offerings. In the foldable clamshell smartphone category, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series is leading. Huawei has recently entered the game. Motorola earlier tried with the new generation Razr but it didn’t really sell. In the coming months, we can expect a new Motorola Razr clamshell smartphone will be introduced. The Lenovo-Motorola company has confirmed a new Moto Razr is now in the works.

Definitely, the Motorola Razr 3 will be better than the previous models. The first model was released in 2019. A Razr 5G version was announced in 2020. The Moto Razr 3 is now under development.

There’s not much information available but it will be the third foldable phone from Motorola. It will be more powerful and will come with an improved interface. The design will also be better.

The Moto Razr 3 is also said to be released in China before other markets. With the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 priced at $999, the Moto Razr 3 could be at the same price point or maybe even more affordable. But then the Huawei P50 Pocket is around $1,400 so Motorola may still consider that.

The price will really depend on the specs and performance. If Samsung can offer something powerful at a lower price, then other OEMs should try to compete with that. Let’s wait and see.