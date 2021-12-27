Huawei has officially announced its new foldable phone. It’s not the first foldable offering from the Chinese OEM but it is the first to arrive with a clamshell design. It’s finally unveiled after several leaks and teasers. Promo images were teased before the official launch. The teasers were actually official from Huawei and not just leaks. The device launched in China after three models of the Huawei Mate X foldable phone. The clamshell phone boasts a patented hinge mechanism resulting to a gapless folding screen.

Huawei P50 Pocket features a 3D structured glass design as described. The OLED main display is 6.9-inches with 2790 x 1188 pixel resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 888 4G processor.

When it comes to imaging, there is a triple camera system: 40MP main wit 26mm equivalent lens + 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 32MP f/1.8 ultra spectrum camera. The latter can be used for better color rendering.

The phone runs on 8GB or 12GB RAM with 256 or 512GB storage. It also runs on a 4000mAh battery and HarmonyOS. The battery already supports 40W wired charging.

On the rear and cover, there is a small 1-inch display that can show alerts, notifications, date, and time. Huawei has added a special widget so you can view special information on the smaller screen.

The phone only weighs 190 grams and measures 7.2mm (unfolded) and 15.2mm (folded). Color options are back and white but a special premium edition in Gold is also offered. Pricing starts at CNY 8,988 ($1,410) while the Gold version 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage is CNY 10,988 ($1,725)