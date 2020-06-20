So we’ve been saying this–delays are normal these days. They’re understandable because of the pandemic. The global environment has significantly changed the past months. Most cities around the world are in lockdown so we won’t be surprised if product launches and market releases are delayed, canceled, or postponed. We’ve lost count of how many events have been canceled. The last one we reported was the Android 11 Beta launch which was supposed to happen last June 3. It was delayed because Google thought it wasn’t the time then to celebrate after the George Floyd issue.

Ross Young once again has shared some important information. Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC)’s Founder and CEO tweeted that the “Motorola Razr 2 is delayed a quarter due to COVID-19”. The phone is “not likely available until 2021”.

We totally understand why but we also won’t be surprised if there are other reasons. The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely changed the game. The second-gen foldable phone has also been a favorite subject recently. It will come with a bigger display like the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Motorola Razr 2 is the “Smith” phone, also known as “XT2071-4”. The foldable phone is said to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, 8GB RAM, and a 2845mAh battery. The 256GB onboard storage as base memory is a also possibility.

The imaging department is headlined by a 48MP rear camera that uses a Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor. The selfie camera is 20 megapixels. The mobile device runs on Android 10 OS. The phone will still come with Flex View and Quick View displays.

With a possible delay, we can still expect more information and even image renders will surface until the official public launch. We’re crossing our fingers the world will be better at that time.