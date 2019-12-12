The Motorola One series was first introduced last year. To date, we have featured a number of Motorola One phones. They are as follows: Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Vision, and the Motorola One Zoom (Motorola One Pro). The latter first appeared back in August with a 48MP quad-camera setup. More image renders appeared before the IFA 2019 launch and then it was officially revealed the following month. The rumors got it right–it comes with a 48MP quad-camera system.

To review, here are the key camera specs of the Motorola One Zoom: Quad camera system (48MP primary camera with f/1.7-aperture lens/OIS, 8MP telephoto with f/2.4-aperture, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. There’sdual-tone LED flash, HDR, and panorama. The device is also capable of 2160p/30fps video recording.

DxOMark mobile score of the Motorola One Zoom is 87 (92 Photo, 77 Video). It’s down the rankings between old-timers like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy A9. The numbers are a bit disappointing but we know Motorola intended this phone to be ideal for zooming.

The Motorola One Zoom camera offers accurate autofocus, pleasant background blur in bokeh shots, and correct exposure in well-balanced lighting. With additional light sources mixed with flash, you can see good exposure. Unfortunately, there is poor color rendering especially outdoors, limited dynamic range, and visible ringing artifacts. When using zoom at medium and long distances, there are some focus instabilities. You will also notice some depth estimation failures in bokeh shots plus slow autofocus response times.

When it comes to taking videos, here are some pros: stable autofocus in all lighting conditions, well-controlled noise in low light, and good stabilization in static scenes. The bad: autofocus steps visible when tracking, visible frameshifts with walking or panning actions, inaccurate color rendering, and green/blue color cast outdoors. You will also notice low detail preservation, strong ringing artifacts, and limited dynamic range