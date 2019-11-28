The Motorola One Hyper has yet to enter the market. It was introduced last month, complete with specs and images surfacing online. The public has only been waiting for the official launch and we now have information about it. A teaser for the public announcement has surfaced online recently, giving us an idea when and where. The launch event will happen in Brazil this coming December 3, Tuesday, 9:30 AM. That is already next week so stay tuned for official details once the Motorola On Hyper is presented to the world.

From the image, we can infer the new Motorola One smartphone will come with a pop-up selfie front-facing camera. The selfie shooter is hidden, thus, allowing a bigger screen real estate. The almost bezel-less display is said to measure 6.39-inch Full HD+ resolution and will come as an IPS LCD screen.

This Motorola One Hyper has been pictured before but we didn’t think it was the actual product. That one didn’t show any notch or punch-hole so it was speculated to arrive with a 32MP pop-up selfie cam. The Android phone is also said to be equipped with an impressive 64MP primary camera and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor.

Looking at the specs, Motorola’s One Hyper phone will only be a mid-range device but the cameras appear to be advanced. We can also expect the following features as per the last report: a headphone jack, USB-C port, Dual-SIM hybrid tray, speaker, LED on the rear fingerprint sensor, NFC, FM radio, WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Motorola One Hyper is said to run on the latest Android 10 OS. It can rival most mid-range smartphones from Chinese OEMs like Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo, and OPPO. It will also join other phones in the Motorola One series like the Motorola One Macro, Motorola One Action, Motorola One Zoom, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Vision, and the Motorola One Pro.