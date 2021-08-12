Back in April, Motorola introduced the new Motorola G60 and Motorola G40 Fusion with almost similar specs. The Moto G60 is getting a follow-up in the form of the Moto G60S. The new Android smartphone is now listed on the Brazilian site of the Lenovo-ownerd company. This device runs on Helio G95 processor and a battery the offers 50W fast charging. The MediaTek chipset makes it a mid-range device, ready to deliver very decent performance at an affordable price.

Moto G60S features a large 6.8-inch screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There is 128GB onboard storage and 6GB of RAM. When it comes to imaging, there is a 16MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The quad rear camera includes the following: 64 MP f/1.7 main camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide + 5 MP f/2.4 macro shooter + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box. There is also the standard 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC plus a dedicated button for the Google Assistant. Dimension wise, it measures 169.7 x 75.9 x 9.6 mm. Weight is only 212g.

Color options include Blue or Green. Price in Brazil is BRL 2,249.10 which is around $430. Select European and Latin American markets will also get the Moto G60S.

Compared to the Moto G60, the Moto G60S has lower-specced cameras. The Moto G60 boasts a 108MP main shooter and a 32MP front-facing camera.