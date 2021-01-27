It’s official. The Lenovo-owned company has just released the new Motorola Edge S Android phone in China. The new Motorola device runs on the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It’s the first commercial phone to use the new chipset built on 7nm process. It’s already a 5G phone that comes with UFS 3.1 storage in either 128GB or 256GB, and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It boasts a triple rear camera system, dual selfie shooters, and a 5000mAh battery.

The new phone from Motorola comes with a 6.7-inch 90Hz IPS LCD screen with 2520 x 1080 pixel resolution. It brings HDR10 support. When it comes to imaging, the two selfie shooters are 16MP and 8MP ultrawide. On the rear are three cameras plus one more sensor: 64MP main with f/1.7 aperture, 16MP ultrawide with phase-detect autofocus (PDAF), 2MP fixed-focus depth sensor, and a ToF sensor. The main camera can handle 6K video capture at 30fps.

A fingerprint scanner is found on the frame of the device. It is embedded already. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 features one Cortex-A78 core up to 3.2GH and one 8-core processor.

The phone offers 5G connectivity already, thanks to the Snapdragon 870. The device’s 5000mAh battery comes with a 20W adapter and 20W charging support. There is still a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP52 splash proof rating, and a preinstalled screen protector. Motorola is also offering a special protective phone case out of the box.

The Motorola Edge S is now up for pre-order in China. The phone will be available in the market starting February 3. We only know about the Emerald Light color.

When it comes to pricing, the 6GB RAM/128GB Motorola Edge S costs CNY 1,999 ($309). The 8/128GB variant is CNY 2,399 ($371). The 8/256GB model is CNY 2,799 ($433).