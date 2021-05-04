In the tech world, mentioning Berlin would usually make people think of the IFA Berlin that happens every September of each year. No, we have no information about the tech event but a device codenamed “Berlin” is in the works. It will be an upcoming phone from Motorola believed to be the Motorola Edge. Just last week, we mentioned the Motorola Edge Kyoto because some camera details have been leaked. These could be different variants. We’re not sure but we know the Lenovo-owned company is still working on a number of new Android phones.

The Motorola Edge Berlin is believed to be released in the coming months. It will be one of three Edge variants. Like the “Kyoto”, this Motorola Edge “Berlin” will also be be quipped witha 108MP camera (S5KHM2) by Samsung as the primary camera.

It will be joined by an OmniVision “ov08a10” 8MP sensor for the telephoto lens and a 16MP macro/ultra-wide-angle camera. The selfie camera will be 32 megapixels (OmniVision “ov32b40”).

The camera specs are for the European model. Rumor as it the US version aka the Motorola Berlin NA will come with slightly lowered camera specs like a 2MP telecamera and 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter. The selfie camera will still be 32MP.

We already learned about the Motorola Edge Kyoto and the Motorola Edge Berlin. We’re looking forward to more information about the Motorola Edge Sierra. Let’s wait and see for related information to surface.