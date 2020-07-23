Earlier this month, we noted how the unlocked and non-Verizon Motorola Edge would be available at a lower cost. That was after specs for the Motorola Edge Lite were leaked and the Motorola Edge+ reached DxOMark. The Motorola Edge is now available in North America with a price significantly lower than the Plus variant. From $999, the Motorola Edge is only $499. The two phones look very much similar and have almost the same specs except for the mobile processors and the camera specs.

The Motorola Edge doesn’t look any different from the Motorola Edge+. The regular mobile consumer may not even notice the difference but of course, everything will boil down to the speed and performance. The phone features the same 6.7-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, 95.9% screen-to-body ratios, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and HDR10. The Plus model has HDR10+.

The phone comes with the same curved display. Instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the non-Plus Edge only runs on Snapdragon 765G chipset. When it comes to imaging, there’s only the 64MP wide-angle lens with the same f/1.8 aperture. It doesn’t have the OIS of 108MP camera on the Edge+.

There’s also the same gyroscope, accelerometer, and proximity sensor plus USB-C 2.0, 4500mah battery with 18W fast charging. The more premium phone runs on a 5000mAh battery with the same 18W fast charging plus 18W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Other features of the Motorola Edge are as follows: 4K video recording with 30fps, 1080p with 60fps, gyro-EIS for video, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and a microSDXC card slot. The latter is an advantage before the Plus version doesn’t include memory expansion. RAM is either 4GB, 6GB, or 12GB while onboard strage is 128GB or 256GB with UFS 3.0.