While Motorola is preparing to roll out Android 11 for several Motorola phones, the Lenovo-owned brand is also working on new phones. We’re anticipating for that Moto G Stylus (2021) as sighted on Amazon. There is also that Motorola Nio that we said would run on the new Snapdragon 888 chipset by Qualcomm. The next Moto phone may offer TV streaming and desktop modes. We’re hoping it is the Motorola Capri Plus that was recently sighted on Geekbench together with the Motorola Nio.

The Motorola Capri series could be either the Moto G or Moto E. We’re not sure which one but we know it will be part of the mid-range market. Phones with model numbers XT2127-1 and XT2127-2 have been sighted on some certification agencies. The latest information we uncovered have something to do with device with model number XT2129-3 .

The phone is said to be the Motorola Capri Plus. Geekbench has also listed the phone with the upcoming Motorola Nio. The scores of the test run have been posted. We see the score of 306 points on the single-core test. The multi-core test has yielded 1,259 points.

Motorola Capri Plus Specs

When it comes to device specs and features, the document lists 4GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 11. Other sources have said the Motorola Capril Plus will come equipped with a decent display with HD+ resolution, a waterdrop notch, a 90Hz display, and 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. The rear camera system may include a 64MP main shooter plus 13MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth camera.

The non-Plus Motorola Capri may only be equipped with a 60Hz screen with HD+ resolution. We’re only looking forward to 4GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage, and a large 5000mAh battery with 19W fast charging tech. The camera system may boast quad cameras: 48MP + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth.

The upcoming Motorola Nio is also on Geekbench. It’s listed with a 6.5-inch 105Hz screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8GB RAM, and Android 11. The benchmarked scores are 958 points and 2,069 points on the single- and multi-core tests.