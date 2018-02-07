The Moto Z2 Force launched with a Snapdragon 835 processor, dual cameras, and a shatterproof display middle of last year. The ShatterShield screen wowed the market but sadly, it is not totally scratchproof. Improvements were made so when another durability test was made, the phone survived without shattering. The device has since received a software update from Verizon and just a few weeks ago, it was offered with a moto smart speaker.

The Moto Z2 Force is one durable phone but after months of use, we’re hearing reports of screens peeling off. We’re not surprised with the news because helping the display to become more shatterproof is a top plastic layer. This thin plastic easily scratches yet protects the phone from drops and everyday rough use. If you may remember, Motorola once noted “shatterproof does not mean scratchproof”.

The protective layer peeling off is real. It’s something you don’t want to see happening but since it is plastic, peeling off is natural after some time. The reports are consistent as the peeling happens in the home button and fingerprint sensor area. A number of cases also saw some peeling around the corners of the screen. Check out the images below:

Lenovo and Motorola support already responded on the issue. A repair is possible but will cost the consumers about $50. Unfortunately, the fix won’t be free even if the problem is a known defect.

VIA: PiunikaWeb