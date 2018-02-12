Moto Z2 Force smartphone owners are experiencing some issues. They are not really to be bothered with because peeling can be normal for gadgets but not when they are relatively new. The phone is durable alright with the ShatterShield display but it’s not perfect. People are saying it can be easily scratched but that’s expected because of the very thin plastic covering the screen. This same protection is what is peeling right now. It looks unsightly but it’s really nothing that cannot be fixed.

Having the peeling display replaced can be a hassle for a new phone owner. It will take time and effort on the part of the consumer but Motorola wants to assure the Moto Z2 Force owners they will be offering free repairs. This means no need to shell out money to have the phone fixed but you’ll have to cover your transportation to where you are going to have the ShatterShield display repaired.

We don’t have numbers of how many customers were impacted but we know it’s not an isolated case. We have a feeling more similar reports will be heard in the coming weeks. But for now, feel free to have your Moto Z2 Force’s ShatterShield coating repaired.

Motorola only had this to say: “Like all Motorola phones, the Moto Z2 Force edition goes through extensive accelerated life testing to help ensure it will stand up to the rigors of everyday life as part of its qualification for shipment.”

VIA: SlashGear