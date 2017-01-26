We’ve been saying that Motorola is prepping for the release of the Android 7.0 Nougat update for its numerous Moto phones. Exactly a week ago, the company rolled out the official OS update for both the Moto Z and Moto Z Play but only for the unlocked variants. The Moto Z from Verizon already received Android 7.0 last year but the Moto Z Play has yet to get a taste of the chunky Nougat. Finally, the Moto Z Play is getting the same update but still on an early preview.

In the Motorola Feedback Network, you can update your Moto Z Play and see what the Nougat is all about. The preview version is still not ready for public release as testing isn’t over yet but Motorola is working faster and harder to release it quickly for all the Z Play users. We’re not sure yet if and when the Moto Z Play Droid edition will get it or if the preview version if enough for such variant.

The official Nougat update for the Moto Z Play will be available in March. For now, take advantage of the preview if you can’t wait for the Nougat. It’s only less the two months anyway so might as well just wait for the final version. That will be less buggy for sure.

VIA: Android Police