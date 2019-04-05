Motorola remains in the mobile business although we believe the Lenovo-owned brand is set to make significant changes in design implementation. We’ve seen a concept phone with four rear cameras rendered recently shortly after Moto G8 images were also shown off. Those are unofficial sets but the Motorola One Vision images that surfaced last week were official ones. Of course, we won’t leave out the Moto Z4 with the tiny notch and small bezels.

The latest Android phone rendered is a new Moto P40 variant. The Motorola P40 360-degree video and image renders surfaced online before 2018 ended. More specs were detailed in January and nothing since then.

Today, the Moto P40 Play images appeared courtesy of who else–OnLeaks plus a tech partner. This time, it’s Compareraja.

The Moto P40 Play is assumed to be a follow-up to the Moto P30 series. There was the Moto P30 Note but for year 2019, there could be the Moto P40, Moto P40 Note, and the Moto P40 Play models. Other names have been heared like the Motorola One Vision as the Moto P40 and the Moto P40 Note variant as equivalent to the Moto One Power.

Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks definitely knows what he is doing. Even if it is just a mid-range or an entry-level mobile device, Steve H. takes time to come up with new images every time.

The Moto P40 Play is said to feature a 5.6-inch screen, waterdrop notch, noticeable chin and forehead, 13MP dual rear cameras, unknown selfie shooter, rear fingerprint sensor, volume rocker and power button on the right edge, micro-USB port, and these 147.7 x 71.5 x 9.2 mm dimensions.

Motorola P40 Play (Moto P40 Play) will be an entry-level phone offering. The features may not be premium but they make up a pretty decent Android phone.

VIA: Compareraja