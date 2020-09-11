Motorola may not be making it to the top ranks in the mobile industry but we appreciate that it comes up with more options for the whole Android community. Just this week, the Motorola RAZR 5G phone went official with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and updated specs. The 5G foldable phone is ready from T-Mobile. A Moto E7 Plus was recently leaked in full, complete with specs, images, and pricing but that has yet to be unveiled. Today, we’re finally learning the Moto G9 Plus is available in Brazil.

The phone was leaked but it’s now official in Brazil, being one of Motorola’s main markets. The Moto G9 Plus runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with 4GB RAM. It comes with 128GB of built-in storage but a microSD card slot can expand the memory up to a maximum of 512GB. At the moment, the phone is powered by Android 10 out of the box.

The Moto G9 Plus comes equipped with a 6.8-inch FullHD+ Max Vision screen. There is HDR10 support. The 16MP front-facing camera is placed under a punch hole located in the top-left corner of the display. It also comes with the standard features you can find on a mid-range phone like USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint reader (side), Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and NFC.

When it comes to battery, the 5000mAh battery is impressive. The 30W fast charging support gives extra power in no time when needed. The Snapdragon 730G processor can be good for gaming. When it comes to imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes 64MP main shooter plus an 8MP ultra-wide (118° Field-of-View) lens , 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Moto G9 Plus is listed with a BRL2,499 price tag which is about $470 in the United States. You can choose between the Indigo Blue and Rose Gold color variants. No information if and when Motorola will release the smartphone outside Brazil but we’ll let you know soon.