Apart from the Moto RAZR phone, Motorola also has other new phones to launch. There’s the Motorola One Macro which is also believed to be the Moto G8 Play. We’re not sure about the names of upcoming Motorola phones. The One Macro and G8 Play could be one and the same but there is also a possibility they could be two different phones. We’ll know for sure before this month ends as the Lenovo-owned mobile brand will make an important announcement in Brazil.

A big event is happening later this month in Brazil. Motorola will be revealing the latest addition to the Moto G family.

We’ve already mentioned the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Plus. They could be out with triple rear cameras. As for the Moto G8 Play, it just looks similar to the other Moto G8 variants. The phone will also come with three rear cameras.

One camera will be separate from the other two but they will all work together and separately. There is still the rear fingerprint scanner just below the brand logo.

The front shows a waterdrop notch where the 8MP selfie camera is placed. Other camera features include three photographic sensors and one cam being the a wide 117-degree camera. The phone is believed to run on a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 and a 4000mAh battery. Display size is 6.2-inch with HD+ resolution.

Price may be set at 1099 reais which is $264 in the US. Motorola is expected to launch the phone on October 24 together with the Moto G8 Plus.