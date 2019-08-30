Back in April, early Moto G8 renders and a 360-degree video were made public. Another rendered image appeared, showing four rear cameras. We’re not sure if it’s flagship-level already but a Moto G8 Plus could be considered as one. New information about the specs has been leaked as we move closer to the launch date. The Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus could be one and the same but there is also a possibility they are two separate phones.

The Moto G8 Plus is said to arrive with Snapdragon 665 processor. Instead of four cams, there may only be three rear shooters. The mystery Moto G phone has been spotted as model XT2019-1 or XT2019-2. Others are saying there will also be a Moto G8 Play which is a lower-end version.

The Moto G8 or G8 Plus will probably join the Motorola One Zoom or Motorola One Pro. The Moto G8 series is said to feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, 2280 × 1080 pixel resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, rear fingerprint sensor, mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, AI on-device, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 onboard storage, and a 4000mAh battery.

When it comes to cameras, we’re only looking at three rear shooters: 48MP f/1.79 camera + 16MP f/2.2 wide-angle + 5MP f/2.2 camera. There will also be a 25MP selfie f/2.0 camera. Special features include Night Vision, smart composition, portrait mode relighting effects, and cinemagraphs. Expect a dual SIM card slot and NFC for some models on other regions.

The Moto G8 series will be powered by Android 9 Pie. It will also come with standard Motorola features like Moto Actions and Moto Display among others. The Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus may also arrive with the Moto G8 Play and even the new Moto One phones. The device may be available in India, Europe, US, and Latin America.