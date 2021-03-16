Motorola has a launch event lined up for March 25. There is no official word on what is going to release, though there is a likely possibility that this device would be the Moto G100. The first images of the phone have leaked, and for those who may not relate, Moto G100 by the looks of it is a rebranded variant of the Moto Edge S announced earlier this year in China. Moto G100 then is the global version of the Edge S, which is exclusive to China.

The Moto Edge S is an affordable flagship, which has the tag of being the first phone to draw power from Snapdragon 870 processor, which is a slightly updated version of last year’s flagship Qualcomm chip – Snapdragon 865+. That said, the Moto G100 will carry the same guts, design, and body language to the world outside of China.

Going by the likely possibility of G100 being the rebranded global variant of Edge S, we can say that this will feature the 6.7-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display with 2520 x 1080 pixel resolution and HDR10 support. According to the Dutch website Mobielkopen, which has released the first press renders of the Moto G100 will be sold in silver and blue colors, as shown in the images.

The phone is expected to carry the same specs including 6GB or 8GB of RAM paired to 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone would boast a triple rear camera array comprising 64MP primary sensor followed by 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP depth sensor. Interestingly there will be a dual selfie camera on the front.

Expected to be juiced by a 5000mAh battery, the Moto G100 would also have a 3.5mm jack. Though there is no confirmation of this model or its release date from Motorola, the Moto G100 is expected at the next Motorola launch event, which isn’t too far, suggesting the good or bad of the G100 will be evident latest by next week.