Motorola is always ready to introduce new phones. It may not be part of the top rankings in the mobile industry but there is no stopping the Lenovo-owned company. After several months of being teased, the new Moto G Stylus 5G has just been announced. We remember that as early as November last year, the Moto G Stylus 2021 phone specs surfaced on the web. A phone appeared on Amazon and seemed all set for debut. Some more exclusive images were revealed earlier this year.

We had to wait some more and hold on to the promise that the Moto G Stylus 5G variant would be available in the US soon. The day has come and Motorola fans can rejoice another 5G phone is available and with an affordable price. This is still a mid-range phone but with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, it’s powerful enough to offer you 5G connectivity.

The Moto G Stylus 5G comes with a built-in stylus. This lets you jot down notes faster and get creative with your digital art on the large 6.8-inch 1080p screen. The fast 5G connection lets you enjoy communication with family and friends, work anywhere, watch your favorite shows, and enjoy mobile games. Motorola has promised a two-day battery life from this Moto G phone courtesy of the 5000mAh battery.

As described, the smartphone runs on 4GB or 6GB of RAM and comes with 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. A microSD card slot offers memory expansion up to 1TB so you can storage a lot of files. There is a quad camera system (48MP wide + 8MP ultrawide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth) that lets you capture special moments. There is still a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto G Stylus 5G ships with Android 11 out of the box. It’s priced at $399.99 and will be available beginning June 14. You can order on Motorola.com, Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Walmart if you are in the United States. Most networks like T-Mobile, AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, Boost Mobile, Cricket, and Metro by T-Mobile will also carry the new Moto G Stylus 5G.