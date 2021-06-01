The Moto G Stylus was shown off earlier this year. It was made available in the market as a possible Galaxy Note rival although we know it’s not as powerful and not as expensive but it can be with 5G connectivity. A new version is ready now with 5G. There is an LTE version but now a 5G model is available. It’s exclusive for those in the United States. The Moto G Stylus 5G now comes with 256GB storage and a new quad camera setup.

The Moto One 5G Ace is out in the market but it’s $400. The regular Moto G Stylus is $279 but the 5G model could be below $400.

Motorola’s Moto G Stylus 5G will be ready soon but there is no telling if it will be available from a specific network or when. A leaked image of the Moto G Stylus 5G surfaced on Twitter and the phone doesn’t look any different.

The phone will be very affordable for a 5G phone. It’s entering the market with a number of rivals for the mid-range 5G smartphone category.

It’s not a flagship phone so expect only mid-range level specs and features: 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, 6.8-inch screen, 60Hz display, and 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. We could also expect an embedded fingerprint button on one side plus a 16MP selfie shooter.