Here is another Motorola smartphone that comes with 5G connectivity–the Moto G Stylus. The 2021 model was announced back in May but it’s only now that it’s hitting the United States. The phone is ready on AT&T and Cricket Wireless. It’s only a mid-range phone but will make an impression with 5G connectivity, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 octa-core processor. It’s not a premium flagship offering but it offers stylus support. If you’re looking for device that comes with a stylus but don’t want to pay a lot of money, you can try AT&T’s offering for as low as $5 per month.

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2021 is another affordable phone from Motorola. While Verizon has the Motorola One 5G UW Ace, AT&T has this new Moto G phone. The moto g stylus 5G will be out in the market by July 16 online and offline.

The AT&T 5G network is secure and reliable. Both AT&T and Motorola promise a new mobile experience that is simple, fun, and quick. The $5 monthly fee is offered for a limited time with an AT&T unlimited plan.

Cricket Wireless is also offering the moto g stylus 5G. Price is $149.99 for for the cosmic emerald mode. Interestingly, new customers can have for only $99.99.

The moto g stylus 5G features a 8-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display, 48MP Main + 8MP Ultrawide + 5MP Macro + 2MP Depth quad camera sytem, a selfie camera with Dual Capture, 5000mAh battery, and an octa-core processor. There’s also a fingerprint sensor, 128GB onboard storage max, and face unlock.

The moto g stylus 5G is FirstNet-ready. It can be used by first responders who may need always-on priority features and access to network.