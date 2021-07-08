The Motorola One 5G was released almost a year ago. The UW version has been available on Verizon. A new one will be available soon called the Motorola One 5G Ace. This model is an upgraded version that will also offer the Verizon Adaptive Sound. The latter is a spatial sound system that allows consumers to experience movies, games, and music like never before according to Verizon. This phone features a large 6.7-inch HD screen with a 48MP camera plus ultra fast 5G connectivity from Verizon.

Verizon is releasing the phone starting July 8. It will be available with access to the network’s 5G Ultra Wideband, as well as, Verizon Adaptive Sound system. It’s only $299.99 with a premium Unlimited plan.

The combination of the Motorola One 5G UW Ace and Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband promises super fast 5G speed. In the US, Verizon’s 5G can be accessed in more than 70 cities. It promises reliable streaming, uninterrupted line gaming, and video conferences.

The phone features a 6.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display, 5000 mAh battery, 48MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology with ultra-wide angle lens and a Macro Vision camera. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor. Verizon is offering six months of free Google Play Pass if the phone is available with the “Start” or “Do More” Unlimited plan. Those on “Play More” or “Get More” Unlimited plan can enjoy up to 12 months free.

The Verizon Adaptive Sound system allows a better mobile listening experience according to George Koroneos. The Motorola One 5G UW Ace will be the first ever device to include Verizon Adaptive Sound which can be enjoyed whether you are using a pair of earbuds, soundbar, or headphones.

What the Verizon Adaptive Sound does is optimize the content of your device automatically. You can still adjust the audio settings manually. This special feature is expected to be ready on more devices and may be added via a software update.