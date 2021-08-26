The Moto E series is still part of Motorola’s lineup. We remember the Moto E7 Power from back in February. No new model since then until this new Moto E20. Motorola has yet to make an official announcement but Evan Blass is always ahead. The Motorola Moto E20, codenamed Aruba, is said to come with a large 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 4000mAh battery and Android 11 out of the box. Blass also mentioned the Moto E30 which is known as Motorola Cyprus.

Looking at the images, the Moto E20 appears to be very similar to the Moto E7 Power. The rear camera setup is vertical but the design of the camera module is different.

The Moto E20 would have an AI Dual Camera system. We also see an LED flash just below the two cameras. If this is better than the Moto E7 Power, then its specs and features will be better and more advanced compared to the 5000mAp battery and 13MP + 2MP macro system and a 5MP front-facing shooter.

There could still be a dedicated Google Assistant button. Other standard specs could include 1.6GHz octa-core, 2×2 MIMO support, USB-C port, 4000mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP52 rating.

The image shows an Aqua Green color but we can expect the phone will also be available in other colors. We can also expect at least 2GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage with up to 3GB or 4GB plus 64GB storage as another variant.